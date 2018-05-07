Facebook/OnceABC A promotional image for "Once Upon a Time"

Only two episodes are left for "Once Upon a Time," but fans were still shocked to find out the identity of the show's final bad guy.

In the episode titled "Is This Henry Mills?" viewers discovered that the Wish Realm version of Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) will be the Storybrooke heroes' last enemy when he suddenly killed Dr. Facilier (Daniel Francis).

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and series creator Edward Kitsis explained why they decided to bring back the evil version of Carlyle's character.

According to Kitsis, the Wish Realm version of Rumplestiltskin has no Baelfire (Michael Raymond-James) or Belle (Emilie de Ravin) by his side. This means that he has no reason to be good.

He also teased what former Storybrooke baddies like the reformed Rumple, Regina (Lana Parilla), and Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) will have to face in the two-part finale special.

"The real villains, in a lot of ways for some of our legacy characters, were the demons inside them," Kitsis told Entertainment Weekly. "Whether it was Captain Hook needing to not just be a pirate and look for revenge, the Evil Queen not wanting to be evil, and Rumplestiltskin finding his heart. What we wanted to do was be able to, throughout the end of the show, have these three legacy characters really confront their own demons," he went on to share.

Adam Horowitz, the other series creator, also teased that the arrival of Wish Realm version of Rumple will unearth a major chaos in the final episodes of the series. "It forces our characters to not just confront him as an antagonist, but to confront many things about themselves, and it's an unexpected roller coaster ride where we purposely tried to create a zag where you thought we'd zig," he also added.

Meanwhile, another report from the publication showed several special still promos for the finale episode of "Once Upon a Time," including the one where Regina was seen shackled in a dungeon. However, Kitsis claimed that the former Evil Queen will eventually find her happy ending.

He also said that the series finale will wrap up the story in full-circle, where a lot of the show's original stars will return for one final battle.

Another photo showed Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' characters Snow White and Prince Charming, who seemed to be elegantly dressed for a special occasion. Fans can even notice that their photo was taken from a special location that was featured in the show's pilot episode.

According to Horowitz, the scene was an ode to the beginning of the series where the Evil Queen suddenly arrived to cause chaos in the wedding of Snow and Charming. "That seismic moment in the series is something that we feel all the way through until the finale," he also said.

Other returning actors for the finale include Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan and Jared S. Gilmore as the young Henry Daniel Mills. De Ravin will also reprise her role as Belle in the episode.

ABC will air the final episode of "Once Upon A Time" on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.