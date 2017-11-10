'Once Upon a Time' Spoilers: Will Roni Finally Retrieve her Memories?

Next Friday on "Once Upon a Time" the episode will be centered on the former Evil Queen Regina now known as Roni (Lana Parrilla). Will she finally get her memories back?

Facebook/OnceABC "Once Upon a Time" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Entertainment Weekly revealed an exclusive sneak peek into the Regina-centric episode, "Wake Up Call," which shows how Lucy (Alison Fernandez) recognizes the photo discovered by Roni. She recalls it from Henry's (Andrew J. West) storybook. More importantly, she remembers what she read. And upon connecting the dots, she learns that Roni is or used to be the Evil Queen, Henry's adoptive mother.

When Lucy tells Roni that she is Regina, that she adopted Henry in the real world in Boston, and that it was the best thing that ever happened to her, she cuts her off and asks her to drop it. Roni insists on the photo being fake. Despite her unwillingness to believe, Lucy has not given up hope. She believes that Roni can break this curse when she remembers.

How she will get Roni to remember was not indicated in the preview, but Lucy seems to know what exactly she must do to let Roni recall Regina.

Apart from the aforementioned, big revelations are expected to surface on this Friday's episode, co-creator Eddy Kitsis told TV Line.

"What we're really excited about," the exec told the publication before adding, "is that the flashback is a Regina/Drizella story" — a prospect made more interesting in the wake of Roni (Lana Parrilla) investigating Victoria's hidden room atop Belfrey Towards to no effect, wholly unaware that Ivy (Adelaide Kane) is actually calling the shots with the witch who is hidden there. Oh, and Ivy, too, is "awake."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 episode 6, titled "Wake Up Call," airs Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.