'Once Upon a Time' To End in Season 7

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

The heroes of Storybrooke will face their final adventure soon, after ABC revealed that "Once Upon a Time" will say goodbye at the end of season 7.

Despite the statement of the network's entertainment president Channing Dungey during last month's Television Critics Association winter press tour where she mentioned that they were "cautiously optimistic" about the show's possible renewal for season 8, ABC ordered to pull the plug on the franchise.

"Saying goodbye will be bittersweet, but 'Once Upon a Time' will forever be part of the ABC legacy, and we can't wait for fans to join us in this epic final chapter," Dungey said in a statement that was published by Deadline.

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis were asked by Entertainment Weekly regarding their reaction upon learning about the cancellation. According to the show's creative head, they were prepared to wrap up the series this year, but they were both grateful and sad to say goodbye to the show after seven seasons.

When Variety asked them if there is a chance to see the original cast members return for the series finale, Kitsis said: "There's a chance that a few familiar faces from the original will be back, but we are very conscious of not wanting to take away the happy endings we gave last year. So there will be some familiar faces but it won't be another redo of what we did last year."

Horowitz, on the other hand, claimed that they are still hoping to drop several surprises in the last few episodes of the series.

The current season of "Once Upon a Time" currently stars Lana Parilla as Regina Mill/Evil Queen, Colin O'Donoghue as Captain Hook/Killian Jones/Rogers, Andrew J. West as Henry Mills, Dania Ramirez as Cinderella/Jacinda, Gabrielle Anwar as Rapunzel/Lady Tremaine/Victoria Belfrey, Alison Fernandez as Lucy, Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold/Weaver, as well as Mekia Cox as Tiana/Sabine.

ABC airs the latest episodes of "Once Upon a Time" every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.