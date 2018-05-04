One Detroit Radio Station Bans Kanye West Music

YouTube/MTV Kanye West receives Video Vanguard award at 2015 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday August 30, 2015.

Kanye West is reaping the repercussions of his recent remarks.

On Thursday, the morning show hosts of the Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce announced through a Facebook Live video that they will no longer play any of the hip-hop rapper's songs.

"We are over it. We don't want to hear Kanye's music, we don't want to play Kanye on our show, we don't want to talk about Kanye anymore," The Morning Bounce hosts Shay Shay and BiGG said. "So we are taking a stand and we aren't playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform," they added.

Their statement came after West's controversial interview with TMZ about slavery, where he said that it was a choice.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice," the rapper told TMZ on Tuesday. "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned," West added.

However, according to a report from CNN, the Detroit hip-hop radio station was not alone in their decision. On Wednesday, radio host Ebro Darden from New York City guested in CNN Tonight with Don Lemon to discuss West's infamous remarks. The following day, Darden's radio station Hot 97 posted on Twitter that the boycott on West already started.

Meanwhile, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner seemed to have defended his actions in an interview at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as reported by People.

According to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, the rapper has a lot of love for all his fans and for everyone who supports him, and he will soon explain himself in his own way. She also said that whatever West does, he does it with good intentions.

West's wife Kim Kardashian is also reportedly standing by her man despite their differences in opinion.

A source told E! News that the couple's relationship is not affected by all the controversies surrounding the rapper, and the reality star continues to love and support him no matter what.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also defended him on Twitter and called out the media who are "trying to demonize" the rapper and labeling him with a mental health issue. According to Kardashian, he was just being expressive about his opinions.

The source also said that the rest of Kardashian's family respect West as an artist, and they laud him for his parenting skills.

On the other hand, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted opted not to comment on his slavery remarks during an interview with Bloomberg.

The head of the athletic clothing and fashion brand that features West's Yeezy line said that they do not always comment or speculate on all the statements of their external creators like the rapper.

"Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator, and that's where I'm going to leave it. I'm not going to comment on every comment that he or somebody else are making," Rorsted stated.

However, Rorsted also admitted that he has not spoken with the rapper recently.