'One Finger Death Punch' Sequel Confirmed

Silver Dollar Games A screenshot from "One Finger Death Punch"

A sequel to "One Finger Death Punch" is in the works.

The developer and publisher Silver Dollar Games made the announcement on Facebook, along with early gameplay demo footage.

"One Finger Death Punch 2" is slated to be released in spring next year. By that time, its predecessor would be five years old. It is unclear which platforms it will be available on, but IGN reports that Silver Dollar Games is interested in bringing the sequel to the Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

"One Finger Death Punch" has enjoyed a flood of glowing reviews from users and critics alike. On Steam, it sits at the impressive rating "overwhelmingly positive," aggregated by more than 10,000 reviews. For those who have not heard of it, the game basically allows players to experience "cinematic kung-fu battles in the fastest, most intense brawler the indie world has ever seen."

"One finger Death Punch" was first released on the Xbox 360 in June 2013 as part of the Xbox Live Indie Games service. March of the following year, it was released on PC. It was then brought to Android and iOS the next year.

In "One finger Death Punch," fighters can battle using five classic kung-fu styles, but they can mix it up with additional weapons. The key thing to remember is to refrain from button mashing as every press matters. It has two main modes namely the campaign and survival. The former is all about navigating a map and beating all levels. The latter entails fighting to the death.

The official description for "One finger Death Punch" reads, "Combine face-to-face combat with throwing weapons to recreate complex fight choreographies or just send bad guys flying through glass windows. Explore a world map with over 250 stages, 13 modes, and 3 difficulty levels. Unlock 21 different skills that can be combined in thousands of ways to assist you in your journey. Put your kung-fu to the ultimate test in the survival mode."