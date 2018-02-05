'One Piece' Anime News, Spoilers: Casting For Katakuri Announced, Full Character Design Revealed

Wikimedia Commons/Toei Animation The official promotional banner for "One Piece"

One of the most popular villains Luffy and company will ever encounter will finally make his way to the "One Piece" anime.

Charlotte Katakuri is finally joining the fray, and fans who follow the manga would know that this spells trouble for the Straw Hat Pirates seeing that he is the most powerful in Big Mom's family. This is saying something. As fans would know, it already is a seemingly insurmountable challenge for Luffy's crew to put away the violent brood so far in "One Piece" without Katakuri in the picture.

Katakuri will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, who is best known for his voice work as Gintoki Sakata in the long-running anime "Gintama." A lot of excitement surrounds Katakuri's arrival in the "One Piece" anime. The character is famous as one-third of the Three Sweet Commanders with Smoothie and Cracker completing the gang.

Katakuri possesses Devil Fruit power that will challenge that of Luffy's Mochi Mochi in the sense that he can absorb every attack his opponents can throw at him. Apart from unbelievable strength, the upcoming "One Piece" character also has the ability to look a few seconds into the future to see the next actions of his opponents will be. He uses this to his advantage to figure out what his best move will be and prevent them from doing any damage on him.

Fans will see a lot more of Katakuri after his entrance in the "One Piece" anime, thanks to his significant role in the Whole Cake Island arc. Also, the fact that Sugita was hired to voice the character goes to show that the anime is bound to draw a lot of focus on Big Mom's third child.

Katakuri was already glimpsed in the latest opening of "One Piece," but the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has provided a look at his full appearance. Looking at it, he will no doubt strike fear into anyone's heart just with that towering look.