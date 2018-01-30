'One Piece: Bounty Rush' Confirmed to Launch in the West, Pre-Registration Now Open [Details]

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "One Piece: Bounty Rush."

Pre-registration is now open for "One Piece: Bounty Rush," the new mobile game set in the world of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Participants will get in-game prizes depending on how many join via the Google Play Store and the likes garnered on Facebook when the game releases.

If 10,000 people register on "One Piece: Bounty Rush," they will receive five rainbow diamonds. If 50,000 gamers join, they will get 200 small ingredient packs in addition to the five rainbow diamonds.

Should 100,000 "One Piece" fans take part, there will be five rainbow diamonds for them to look forward to when the game comes out in addition to five guidebooks. Double that number and they will be rewarded with the same amount of rainbow diamonds and 50 yummy ingredient packs.

Lastly, if the number of people that registers on "One Piece: Bounty Rush" goes up to 300,000 they will get 4-star Shanks, 10 rainbow diamonds and 10 fancy ingredient packs. Gamers can check out the details here.

Apart from the pre-registration, Bandai Namco Entertainment has also announced that "One Piece: Bounty Rush" will be released in the west as well.

The official description for the "One Piece" mobile game reads:

The free-to-play iOS and Android title is a four-versus-four team battle action game where players split into two teams and control characters to collect the Berries available in the selected stage. When time is up, the team that was able to capture the most Berries will be declared the winner.

"One Piece: Bounty Rush" will feature five character types. First is the Fighter, who can "overwhelm your opponent with furious speed." There's the Warrior, known as the "tough and powerful."

The third type is called Supporter, who uses their skills to back the team up. Another character to expect in the game is the shooter, who can make their move from a long distance. Last but not the last is the Swordsman, who can "slice through the competition."

"One Piece: Bounty Rush" will be released on the iOS and Android for free.