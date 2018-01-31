'One Piece: Bounty Rush' Now Available For Pre-Registration

Youtube/Bandai Namco Entertainment Screenshot from the 'One Piece: Bounty Rush' trailer.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced yet another mobile game based on the world of "One Piece" titled "One Piece: Bounty Rush." The game is currently open for pre-registration and will be released on iOS and Android devices later this year.

The game features a free-to-play model which pits players in 4 vs. 4 teams based multiplayer action. The aim of each team is to collect more berries than their opponents within a set time, through multiple routes and using various gimmicks.

A class system is also in a play featuring five distinct character classes, each of whom has their own set of unique abilities and traits. This will allow players to devise a slew of different strategies to increase their berry count while hindering their opponents at the same time.

First off is the Fighter characterized by their high agility and are capable of delivering a flurry of fast attacks on their opponents. Next is the Warrior who is a tank-like character capable of dealing and receiving huge amounts of punishment.

The Supporter, as the name suggests, supports the team using their abilities while the Shooter uses long-range attacks to pick off opponents from afar. Finally, there's the Swordsman who use their weapons to quickly slice their way through the battle.

Those interested in joining the "One Piece" crew for some good old berry hunt and sparring session can pre-register at the "One Piece: Bounty Rush" page at the Google Play Store. Depending on the number of likes on the game's Facebook page and the number of pre-registrations, BANDAI NAMCO will reward participants with a host of in-game prizes when the game gets its worldwide release.

In addition to "One Piece: Bounty Rush," BANDAI NAMCO is also releasing "One Piece: World Seeker" and "One Piece: Grand Cruise" this 2018. The former is set to be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC while the latter will be released exclusively on the PlayStation VR.