'One Piece' Chapter 886 Rumors: Luffy to Return to the Mirror World

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

While the previous chapter of "One Piece" featured Luffy finally leaving the Mirror World, thanks to the help of Brulee, it is alleged that the leader of the Straw Hats pirates will re-enter the place he had just left and face Katakuri once more.

Things are getting more exciting in the long-running manga series after its previous chapter featured Luffy finally escaping the Mirror World after having been repeatedly beaten by Katakuri there. While it was thought that Luffy is already out of the woods, at least from the hands of one of Big Mom's sweet commanders, rumors claim that he will re-enter the Mirror World eventually in "One Piece" chapter 886.

It is alleged that Luffy will only need some time to regenerate his haki powers as he is already in his Gear 4 limits. After 10 minutes, it is said that he will recover and be ready to face Katakuri once more, hence, the decision to return to the Mirror World.

While it remains unclear if it will really be the case, and if Luffy can finally defeat Katakuri once he returns, it is also alleged that "One Piece" chapter 886 will also feature Big Mom finally calming down after receiving the wedding cake that Sanji, Chiffon, and Pudding had been busy working on for the past couple of chapters already. However, just like the rumors claiming that Luffy will return to the Mirror World, this should be taken with a grain of salt as well for the time being as this can only be confirmed once the next chapter is released.

"One Piece" is currently on hiatus and is expected to resume with its latest chapter offering, chapter 886, on November 27.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the ongoing story arc of the manga series, "Whole Cake Island," is far from over. According to sources, the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, has said that it may take the arc a year or two before it comes to conclusion. Should this be true, fans can expect more twists and actions in a current story arc that has been going on for more than a year already.