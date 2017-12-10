'One Piece' Chapter 888 Rumors: Luffy to Completely Regain Haki, to Face Katakuri Anew

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

The upcoming chapter 888 of "One Piece" may feature Luffy and Katakuri engaging in a second round of battle.

While the past few chapters of the long-running manga series "One Piece" featured the Straw Hats struggling with Big Mom and her army, its next chapter may finally give the former an upper hand over their opponents as it is speculated that Luffy may finally regain his Haki completely after they have been depleted. Because of this, theorists point out that it may be possible for Luffy now to return to the Mirror World and fight Katakuri anew.

Some opine that it is not impossible for Luffy to completely regain his powers in "One Piece" chapter 888 as, after all, he has been avoiding direct battles with Big Mom's army. By regaining his Haki, Luffy may face Katakuri, indeed, anew.

However, some speculate that the next chapter of the manga series may not only feature the return of Luffy's powers as it may also debut the Straw Hat leader to develop another technique. While it remains unclear whether this will really be the case or not, some believe that Luffy may finally display his Gear Fifth technique in "One Piece" chapter 888.

Meanwhile, it is also alleged that the next chapter of the manga series will feature the transformation of Carrot. According to spoiler reports, Carrot will finally assume her Suron transformation that will make her look like an Amazon and a mature warrior.

Reportedly, while Carrot's transformed look maintains her rabbit ears, she will have a curvy body and flowing locks. However, her transformation will not only change how she looks as it is also alleged that she will be able to defeat Big Mom's men when they apprehend the Sunny on the sea.

Will Luffy really completely regain his Haki? Will he really enter the Mirror World anew?

Find out when "One Piece" chapter 888 hits the store shelves today.