'One Piece' Chapter 890 Spoilers: Big Mom Versus the Thousand Sunny

"One Piece" chapter 890 may be scheduled to come out next year, but fans are already trying to know more about the new developments in the "Whole Cake Arc." Judging from the early spoilers, this could be the prelude to the climax of Eiichiro Oda's current story.

As the "Whole Cake Arc" throws the "One Piece" crew in disarray, every member is doing their part to keep the Thousand Sunny afloat against the overwhelming forces that threaten to sink the ship, as Comic Book recaps the story of chapter 889.

Facebook/OnePieceOfficial Promo image for 'One Piece' from Shonen Jump

Sanji has finished preparing another cake, one that could be so delicious as to take even Big Mom down with just a slice. Getting it to her is the problem, one complicated by the fact that Luffy still missing from the scene as the latter is currently stuck fighting Katakuri in the mirror world.

Carrot has bought the Sunny some time by finally unveiling her Su Long form, but could she keep it up in time for their ship and the crew to make their escape? She has to take a break sometime, or risk losing herself in her rampage.

Big Mom, meanwhile, is not just waiting on the sidelines. She wants her cake and wants it now — so much that she has grown much thinner, faster and more in control of her cloud Zeus as she finally flies up to the Sunny.

If the spoilers gathered by the "One Piece" Reddit community come to pass, the ship is about to get ripped to shreds. Chapter 890 is appropriately called "Big Mom on the ship," and she is about to rip the Sunny apart to look for her cake when Jinbe informs her that there's no cake on board.

Perospero, Big Mom's eldest son, earlier told her that there's cake in the Sunny, a ploy to get her to attack the ship. Big Mom, as a result, is in no mood to debate with Jinbe as she slashes down on him with her sword, sending him flying out to the sea.

Nami and Chopper try to keep Big Mom from breaking the Sunny apart until Jinbe makes his way back to push her away with seawater. In the end, Big Mom starts chasing the ship as Nami and the crew desperately flee.

"One Piece" chapter 890 comes out on Jan. 5, 2018.