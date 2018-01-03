'One Piece' Chapter 891 Spoilers: Luffy Engages in Massive Showdown With Katakuri?

(Photo: Facebook/OnePieceOfficial) An image from "One Piece."

Fans are starting to speculate what the next chapter of "One Piece" will be like following the nail-biting events in chapter 890 titled "Big Mom on Deck."

While the action was intense, fans were hoping to see Luffy take part in all the mayhem. Since that obviously did not come to pass, the next installment of the manga has fans looking forward to see the hero in the spotlight this time around.

Readers are waiting for Luffy to take on Katakuri and they believe that the Straw Hat Pirate leader being sidelined in the recent chapter would mean that this battle could very well take place in "One Piece" chapter 891.

Indeed, Big Mom's havoc is not done yet and she won't stop until she gets that cake. It does not look like she will take her enemy's word over that of her Perospero, who was the one who told her about the cake onboard the Thousand Sunny.

Fans do not see him coming clean anyway. After all, his life is on the line. Either way, "One Piece" chapter 890 was a refreshing story for fans of the long-running manga. Seeing the Straw Hat Pirates take down, even though not permanently, Big Mom without the help of Luffy was quite the breath of fresh air and goes to show how the crew has evolved since their first journey.

Apart from "One Piece" chapter 891, fans can also look forward to the release of 85th volume of the Eiichiro Oda masterpiece on Feb. 6. Containing chapters 849 to 858, the book builds on the Whole Cake Island Arc, which is, of course, still the subject of the manga. The official description reads:

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling crew in their search for the ultimate treasure, One Piece! As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years, later, Luffy sets off in search of the "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world... With Sanji forced into a political marriage by his scheming family, Luffy and members of the Straw Hats enter enemy territory to try to rescue him. But up against Big Mom, an Emperor of the Sea, do they even stand a chance?

There is no release date for "One Piece" chapter 891 though.