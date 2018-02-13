OnePiece.com A promotional image for "One Piece"

Fans cannot wait for "One Piece" chapter 895 following the cliffhanger in the previous installment.

The folks over at Reddit speculate that Luffy's transformation will perplex and ultimately distract Katakuri, which provides an opening for the hero to attack. From there, Luffy is expected to overpower the baddie. Katakuri is already unthinkably powerful, so the possibility that the Snake Man form fans hope to see in full in "One Piece" chapter 895 will be beyond that is saying something.

However, with the nature of this new level of ability, readers know that this power-up is bound to be crazy. After all, it achieves one thing that "One Piece" followers never thought was possible.

Luffy appears to have combined his enhanced Observation Haki with this new Gear level, a feat never seen before in the "One Piece" manga. With this, fans know things are about to get more intense as the Straw Hat Pirates chief unlock an unparalleled amount of power that will give even Katakuri a run for his money.

Last week, Monkey D Luffy tapped into a fourth Gear transformation known as the Snake Man. Nothing is known about it yet, but it is believed to be the key to beating Katakuri. The assumption is that this new gear will allow Luffy to develop snake-like abilities and characteristics in "One Piece" chapter 895, much like how Tank Man gives him brawns. Luffy will then be able to sneak and slither his way through, which will help him easily dodge whatever the strongest member of the Charlotte family throws at him.

For now, however, nothing is certain yet. If there is anything that readers who have been following the manga since day one are sure of, it is that "One Piece" chapter 895 will not provide the answer on the first page.

Reports also say that the mystery of the Snake Man will not be unravelled until the final pages of the next installment. They also think that the battle between Luffy and Katakuri will not end in this chapter.

"One Piece" chapter 895 should be available later this week.