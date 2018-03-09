'One Piece' Chapter 897 Spoilers: Luffy Attempts To Escape The Mirror World With Pekoms' Help

Facebook/onepieceofficial Promotional image for 'One Piece'

The next chapter of "One Piece" is expected to show Luffy trying to get out of the Mirror World.

Luffy's big fight against Katakuri may be over, but it does not mean that all the action has subsided. In fact, there may be more to come, as it is expected that chapter 897 of the Japanese manga will focus on Luffy trying to escape the Mirror World with the help of Pekoms.

It remains to be seen whether the Straw Hat captain will be able to flee from the Mirror World so easily. After all, Big Mama is a formidable opponent. But, perhaps with the help of Pekoms, Luffy will be able to get out and reunite with the other Straw Hats.

Luffy has definitely been through a lot. In an effort to escape, he was forced to face Katakuri, a powerful villain with the Sliced Mochi: Slayer ability. The two had a fierce confrontation, resulting in both parties sustaining injuries. However, Katakuri was, in the end, no match for Luffy's Gomu Gomu no King Cobra attack. It initially seemed like Luffy's opponent was going to get back up to fight again, but Katakuri eventually fell down unconscious.

A fan on Reddit has speculated that Nazoms, who is actually Pekoms in disguise, will be able to hide Luffy within his shell using his Kame Kame no Mi ability. But, others do not agree with the prediction. Other fans have their own theories as to what the next chapter holds, but nothing can be known for sure at this point.

However, "One Piece" readers can look forward to the upcoming Wano Arc, which will introduce a new villain to the mix. It is unlikely that the villain will immediately make its debut in chapter 897, but fans have a reason to be excited since creator Eiichiro Oda has said that the new big bad will be a strong adversary to the Straw Hats crew.