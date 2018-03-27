'One Piece' Chapter 899: Is the Ninth Straw Hat Member Being Inducted or Is a Betrayal in the Offing?

Facebook/OnePieceOfficial A promotional image for "One Piece"

As "One Piece" fans expected, Big Mom was as close to that long sought-after cake by the end of chapter 899, and the citizens of the already partially destroyed Totto Land is dreading for what's coming.

Titled "The Last Stand," the latest chapter of the long-running manga series saw the Charlotte patriarch getting ready to take a bite out of the pastry that launched this deadly warfare.

Many of the citizens are expecting the worst including Bege, who already fled while they can before the worst comes and they find themselves at the mercy of Big Mom in "One Piece" chapter 900.

Perospero sees three things to come out of this ordeal, and two of these involve her being poisoned. She can either die from this, marking the end of her reign and crew, or survive, and in the unfortunate case that it ends up being the latter, the days of Totto Land's are numbered.

As Perospero says in "One Piece" chapter 899, the only outcome that will stop any more destruction — the best case scenario — is that the cake will taste delicious. If Sanji did a good job of putting it together, all this could finally come to an end.

Having earned the reputation of being a better cook than that of Big Mom, he might actually pull it off although everyone in Totto Land is holding their breath.

Whatever it is, fans expect to finally get some answer soon seeing that the next chapter will mark a new milestone for "One Piece." Series creator Eiichiro Oda has been working on the long-awaited installment even before chapter 899 was released.

While it is hard to imagine that any of Perospero's predictions will happen in "One Piece" chapter 900 because Oda is unlikely to give away the ending like that, fans speculate that Big Mom's quest for the cake will end in a way they would never guess.

Apart from what the cake will do to Big Mom, "One Piece" readers are also excited about the possibility of Jinbe officially joining the Straw Hat Pirates, which is something that he always put off since he first helped the group that it can be a running gag at this point.

Jinbe has promised Luffy that he will join his crew once this Big Mom mess is over. By the end of "One Piece" chapter 899, however, he reunites with the Sun Pirates, who vow to serve him as captain until they get out of Totto Land.

This introduces the possibility of Jinbe sticking with his old crew and deciding against boarding the Thousand Sunny yet again. However, the folks over at Reddit believe that chapter 900 will officially induct Jinbe to the team as "The Ninth," as in the ninth member of the Straw Hat crew.

While this is the hope of many "One Piece" fans, they know that there is a chance it does not happen and Jinbe instead declares his loyalty to someone else. Some think that he is in cahoots with the Kaido, which will lead to a major betrayal if it turns out to be true.

"One Piece" chapter 900 should arrive next week, so fans can re-read chapter 899 for any clue of what's to come as they wait.