'One Piece' Chapter 899 Spoilers, Predictions: Is Another Member of the Charlotte Family on the Way?

While the previous chapter of "One Piece" moved the arc forward in big ways with action and twists to boot, fans doubt chapter 899 will put an end to the ongoing warfare.

With several epic rescues, Sanji and Luffy are closer than ever to finally making it back to Thousand Sunny. However, it is speculated that they might not successfully get there, at least not yet.

The folks over at Reddit are divided as to whether the two will land safe in "One Piece" chapter 899. Many of them believe there is another battle ahead of them before they reach the ship.

There are those who would rather have Sanji go toe-to-toe with Snack first. This showdown is partly just to remind fans of the amount of strength he has, which he could demonstrate fully here, and also for him to get a much-needed win.

There is a completely different take brewing over at One Piece Forum though. It is being speculated there that a new member of the Charlotte family will be introduced in "One Piece" chapter 899 to turn things around for Big Mom's crew — a powerful woman that Sanji will have to deal with.

It is imagined that this new Big Mom daughter will have no problem taking out a fleet, and she can even make use of the Geppo technique. Knowing his principles, however, fans should expect no kicks from Sanji in this battle.

Fans, however, are one in saying that "One Piece" chapter 899 will finally see Big Mom eat the cake that prolonged this war in the first place. However, it might be the subject of a cliff-hanger that will not be addressed until the next chapter.

In addition, the general consensus is that the tables will turn on Germa Kingdom allowing them to finish their business and sail off.

Of course, this is pure speculation for now. More official details should come to light as the release of "One Piece" chapter 899, most likely next week, draws near.