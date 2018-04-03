Facebook/onepieceofficial A promotional screenshot image for "One Piece"

As expected, the turn of events in the latest chapter of the "One Piece" manga was, funnily enough, unexpected.

As many readers expected, the cake turned out to be so incomprehensibly delicious that Big Mom decided to finally end her rampage and her war-ensuing cravings, but what they did not see coming is that this did not stop her troops from attacking the Straw Hat Pirates and the others.

The Queen Mama Chanter, the flagship fleet of the Big Mom Pirates, arrived and reigned terror on everyone, and by the end of "One Piece" chapter 900, the Thousand Sunny was reduced to a wreckage and was submerged in the ocean after it was hit with cannon fire.

Only the Jolly Roger was left floating in the waters, hinting of serious peril for Luffy and company. Of course, "One Piece" fans do not expect this to be the end of the Straw Hat Pirates, although they do not believe their fates will be revealed immediately either.

Some folks over at Reddit believe that this cliffhanger will not be resolved in chapter 901 and that the next chapter of "One Piece" will kick off a new arc focused on the Reverie.

However, there are rumors going around that the cliffhanger will mark the beginning of the Wano Arc. The latest issue of Jump magazine seems to hint that the next stop will be Wano Country.

The assumption is that the crew makes their escape from the Big Mom Pirates to the said island. Not much is known about it except that it is the home of samurai that are so powerful even the Marines do not want to mess with them. At the moment, it appears to be the home of the Beasts Pirates.

Clearly, with the damage that Luffy's group sustained, it might be unwise to go there, but traveling further would not be an option for them at the moment, so they would likely have to make do with the nearest land come "One Piece" chapter 901.

The policies of Wano Country, however, indicate that they would not be all too welcoming to outsiders and that they would not allow them leaving either, so it will definitely put the Straw Hat Pirates in another complicated ordeal.

Bringing the action to the island has many hoping that the mystery surrounding Zoro's left eye injury will be resolved. The former bounty hunter has a cut over his one eye after the time skip, but it was never revealed how he got it. The speculation is that it has something to do with Wano.

However, it is also speculated that the Wano Arc in "One Piece" chapter 901, should it really be the subject of the next installment, will not chronicle how the Straw Hat Pirates actually survived.

When the arc starts, the group will just be there without explanation of how they dealt with their previous Big Mom-shaped tribulation. That story might not be told until this new arc converges with the waning moments of the Whole Cake Island arc.

Either way, fans will have to wait a week longer for "One Piece" chapter 901 as series creator Eiichiro Oda is looking to have a well-deserved break.