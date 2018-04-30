'One Piece' Chapter 903 Spoilers: Fifth Emperor Revealed

Facebook/OnePieceOfficial Promo image for 'One Piece' from Shonen Jump

The next chapter of "One Piece" has been delayed to May 2, but fans would not have to wait long to find out what happens next.

As revealed before, chapter 903 will mark the beginning of the Reverie saga, which is deemed to be one of the biggest and most awaited story arcs in the long-running manga series.

In this story arc, "One Piece" fans will finally be part of the meetings in Mariejois and watch first-hand how these all-important congregations pan out.

"One Piece" chapter 903 is called "The Fifth Emperor." The title refers to Luffy, who earns the honor after his latest exploits against Big Mom, which was fleshed out in the recently concluded While Cake Island arc.

Word about his adventures has spread across the globe, leading to the Straw Hat Pirates leader being labeled as the fifth Yonko. Everyone heard about the news from the crew's old acquaintances, to the Yonko, and royals headed to the Reverie.

People reacted differently though. As "One Piece" chapter 903 got into these reactions, it teased potential battles that readers can expect in the future.

Not everyone is convinced that Luffy has earned the title. There are still those who think that he does not deserve to be Yonko, at least not yet.

Kaido is one of those people, although he is more of annoyed since that the pirate who ruined his operations is getting such honor. Meanwhile, Blackbeard believes that labeling him as Yonko is a bit too much.

Big Mom, on the other hand, says she is never defeated and teased a possible showdown with Luffy down the line in "One Piece," warning him to watch his back. Shanks also hinted of his imminent run-in with him.

It is a different story for Neptune, who goes so far as to declare Fishman Island under the protection of the Straw Hat Pirates after hearing the news.

Not everything is good news for the Straw Hat Pirates in "One Piece" chapter 903 though. The same newspaper spreading Luffy's Yonko promotion has revealed that Sanji's bounty was raised, but Luffy's, on the other hand, appears to have been lowered to 150,000,000 belly despite his latest achievement.

This downcasts the Thousand Sunny captain, but Nami thinks it is for the best since it would mean that there will be fewer people that will go after them.

This is far from the case. The final pages of "One Piece" chapter 903 reveal that Luffy made a mistake of counting the zeroes. The Thousand Sunny crew discovers that the bounty is higher than ever and is actually 10 times more than what Luffy initially thought.

The captain is now worth 1,500,000,000 belly, which means that a lot more bounty hunters will be on their tail knowing that the money they will get would allow them to retire and more.

The Reverie arc is off to a great start. Fans in Japan will be able to read "One Piece" chapter 903 on May 2. The rest of the world will have to wait until May 7.