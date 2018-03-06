'One Piece' Episode 828 Spoilers: An Unlikely Alliance Forms

OnePiece.com A promotional image for "One Piece"

The next episode of "One Piece" will not air this week, but it will be well worth the wait.

As the Whole Cake Island arc continues in episode 828, fans will get to see the formation of an unlikely alliance in the hopes of defeating Big Mom. "One Piece" episode 828 is called "The Deadly Pact! Luffy and Bege's Allied Forces." As the title suggests, the Straw Hat Pirates will be left with no choice but to team up with the Fire Tank Pirates.

Luffy is not exactly a big fan of Bege. Seeing as how he hurt Pekoms he considered as friends and the fact that Sanji's departure was because of him, the mafia don is the last person he would entrust the outcome of one of the biggest challenge his crew has ever faced on.

Apart from Bege, he might have to work with Caesar Clown in "One Piece" chapter 828 as well. The demented scientist has a strong dislike for Luffy, but unlike him, he has learned to set aside differences to focus on what is more important.

As the ancient proverb says, an enemy of my enemy is my friend. This is something that Caesar has already mastered and one that Luffy will have to take to heart in "One Piece" episode 828 if he wants to end Big Mom. After all, the Straw Hat Pirates need all the manpower they can get.

It is not like Bege is very keen on joining forces with Luffy either. The hate is definitely mutual, and the Fire Tanks captain usually likes to work alone. However, all that will have to be forgotten as Big Mom is the biggest threat they would want to prioritize. So, in "One Piece" episode 828, fans can count on an unlikely alliance being born.

Fans who follow the manga would know that this allegiance might actually have a shot at victory especially since they have the knowledge on a secret weapon against the Charlotte matriarch, but clearly, they are no well-oiled machine.

"One Piece" episode 828 will air on March 18.