'One Piece Grand Cruise' Announced For PS VR

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot from "One Piece: Grand Cruise"

2018 is going to be a great year for "One Piece" fans with two new games slated for release next year. In addition to the already announced "One Piece: World Seeker," Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed "One Piece: Grand Cruise," the first immersive anime experience set to be released for the PlayStation VR.

Ever wondered what it's like to sail with Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates? Well judging from the game's recent trailer, players experience the world of "One Piece" and much, much more.

Embarking on a "One day cruise" aboard their ship the Thousand Sunny, players can make all their self-insert fan-fiction come true, well most of it anyway. For starters they can interact with their favorite characters including Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Zoro, Tony Tony Chopper, Brook, Robin, and more. They can also help out the crew in their day to day encounters with bad guys taking part in epic battles, firing cannons, making players feel like they're in the middle of the adventure.

In addition for a full immersive anime experience, the game also offers players a chance to check out the "One Piece" Tower theme park in Japan. The game includes the Winter and Summer experiences straight from the theme park for players who wanted to check out the Park but have yet to do so in real life.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" will be joined by the open-world adventure "One Piece: World Seeker" which is also set to be released next year. According to Bandai Namco, the game represents a "brand new chapter" in the epic saga where Luffy and the gang explore a new set of diverse locations filled with castles, cities, and beaches, all the while meeting new characters to befriend and fight.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" and "One Piece: World Seeker" are set to be released in 2018 for the PS4.