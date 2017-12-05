'One Piece: Grand Cruise' Release Date: PSVR Exclusive's Gameplay Showcased in First Trailer

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from "One Piece: Grand Cruise."

The first official trailer for "One Piece: Grand Cruise," the highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) game based on the hit manga anime series, has been released.

Playable exclusively on the PlayStation VR (PSVR), the upcoming game will feature brand-new gameplay experience fans have yet to see in any "One Piece" game as it will give fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite seafarers.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" allows players to chat and hang out with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as well as fight alongside them when monsters strike.

When the sea is at a standstill, players can use the time to strike up a conversation with their favorite heroes including Zoro and Nami and also train with them. They can also tour the Thousand Sunny and meet the rest of the crew along the way.

For fighting opponents like the Kraken, it looks like the main weapon players can use is a canon, which was shown in action in the "One Piece: Grand Cruise" trailer. The other characters, on the other hand, fend off the opponents with their signature weapons and attacks or moves.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" is set for release next year in Japan. Bandai Namco Entertainment is yet to announce if the PSVR exclusive will find its way to North America and Europe, which gamers hope will be the case.

New details about the game might be revealed at the upcoming Jump Festa 2018 set to take place on Dec. 16 and 17. Bandai Namco Entertainment will be there to bring their franchises including "One Piece."

In related news, "One Piece" character artworks for 20th anniversary of the series featuring Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were shared over at Reddit.

Characters like Boa Hancock, Portgas D. Ace, Shanks, Vinsmoke Reiju, Buggy, Trafalgar Law and Sabo also got some love, but there are a lot more characters that "One Piece" fans hope will get their own portraits as well.