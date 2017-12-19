'One Piece: Grand Cruise' Release Date: PSVR Game Confirmed for North America and Europe

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from "One Piece: Grand Cruise."

The much-awaited virtual reality game "One Piece: Grand Cruise" is headed to the west next year.

Weeks after the game was confirmed for Japan, folks in North America and Europe will not be left out from the fun and action to ne had in the game, which will be available exclusive to the PlayStation VR or PSVR console.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" gives players the chance to set foot on the iconic Thousand Sunny ship that they only get to see in the manga and the anime.

From there, they will also be able to interact and hang out with Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirate buddies. Players can team up with them and battle enemies such as the Kraken. During certain situations, gamers will be given options on how to handle a mission that will reflect potential real-world scenario.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" will also allow players to train with Luffy and company to prepare for the next big threat and on their downtime, can chat with the crew members and explore the ship and its many rooms.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is adding the Winter and Summer experiences from the famous One Piece Tower theme park in Tokyo as a bonus.

Apart from the PSVR game, Bandai Namco Entertainment is also releasing "One Piece: World Seeker," a different kind of "One Piece" experience where players explore a seamless and expansive world through the eyes of Luffy.

A trailer was recently released for that game, teasing that he might be the only Straw Hat Pirate that fans will get to see there as he deals with some sort of a mysterious Marines-related experiment.

"One Piece: Grand Cruise" has no specific release date yet, but fans of the long-running pirate-oriented manga and anime series will have a lot to look forward to in the new year.