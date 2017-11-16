'One Piece' Rumors: Manga's 'Whole Cake Island' Arc not Ending Anytime Soon

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

While many fans of "One Piece" thought that the current "Whole Cake Island" arc of the popular manga series is coming to an end, recent reports suggest that it may not be the case.

The previous chapter of "One Piece" featured Luffy finally escaping the Mirror World with the help of Brulee. As the rest of the Straw Hat pirates are no longer in sight from Big Mom's point, and the wedding cake Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon worked on finally complete, many thought that it may just be a matter of weeks before the long-running arc of the manga series comes to an end.

However, recent reports suggest that the "Whole Cake Island" arc may go on longer than another year as the next "One Piece" storyline to follow it, "Wano," is not expected to start between a year or two from now. Reportedly, "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda has revealed that it will take a year or two before the "Wano" arc will begin. With the next arc for "One Piece" not slated to arrive soon, it can only mean that the chaos in the Whole Cake Island is far from over, including the possibility for the Vinsmokes taking revenge on Big Mom.

Fans opine that, while it is true that the Straw Hat pirates have many other allies in the current arc, it is the Vinsmokes who are likely to exact revenge on Big Mom as, after all, it was revealed to them before Sanji and Pudding's wedding ceremony that Big Mom had been planning to assassinate them all along. Should this happen, the family's Germa 66 can finally showcase what they can do and why they are considered as some of the world's formidable armies.

Meanwhile, "One Piece" took a hiatus this week, and will return for its chapter 886 next Monday, Nov. 27.