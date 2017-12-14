'One Piece: World Seeker' Announced By BANDAI NAMCO

Bandai Namco Entertainment The official logo for "One Piece: World Seeker"

Dive into the world of pirates and devil fruits with the "One Piece: World Seeker." BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the new game based on the massively popular anime which is set to be released next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Previously teased under the name of "Project Dawn," the game follows Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in an open-ended action adventure that represents a "brand new chapter" in the epic saga.

Earlier this month, details of the game were leaked revealing that a new "One Piece" title is being worked on with Shueisha, Toei Animation, Bandai Namco, and series creator Eiichiro Oda. Now that it's official though, fans can help themselves on the details of the upcoming title have been released along with screenshots showcasing the game's jaw-dropping grandeur.

Unlike previous games based on the One Piece series, the game takes a slightly different approach to expanding the world for exploration. The game puts the players in control of Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates as they explore and fight in a vast open-world environment filled with castles, cities, beaches, and more exciting and diverse locations.

The game is slated for a 2018 release although the exact launch date is still unknown. Still, the "One Piece: World Seeker" ties well with the franchise's 20th anniversary with Eiichiro Oda's groundbreaking series was serialized on July 22, 1997 in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

"2017 marks the 20th anniversary of 'One Piece,' one of the world's most popular manga and anime series which has riveted millions of fans since it started. We're proud to help usher in a new era with 'One Piece: World Seeker,' an ambitious new entry in the legendary series," said Randy Le, Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "With an expansive open world and story, Luffy will travel through a huge variety of locales in a new adventure that's as vast as the seven seas."