YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot from the "One Piece: World Seeker" trailer

A lot more familiar faces will be joining Luffy's latest adventure in the highly-anticipated game "One Piece: World Seeker."

According to the latest issue of Jump magazine, a scan of which provided by Ryokutya2089, the Revolution Army will be part of the first ever open-world game for "One Piece." This means that Sabo, the organization's chief of staff, will be there.

While players can expect Luffy to get help from Sabo's crew, the same cannot be said for the second group joining the game.

Also present in "One Piece: World Seeker" is the strongest Cipher Pol intelligence organization C-P0 with Rob Lucci, proving not everyone in the game will be welcoming or ally-material.

It is also revealed in the magazine that "One Piece: World Seeker" is set in what is called Jail Island, a place that was once rich with nature and mining resources, which the islanders ended up fighting over. The resulting war ultimately drove the civilization away, reducing Jail Island into a ghost town.

"One Piece: World Seeker" aims to set itself apart from previous "One Piece" video game adaptations. This is primarily with the gameplay, which will rely heavily on Luffy's abilities.

As revealed before, he can use his stretching and elastic powers to make his way around the island and attack enemies from afar by acting as a human sling.

Jump magazine also revealed additional abilities that Luffy can tap into in "One Piece: World Seeker," the first one being Kenbunshoku Haki (Mantra), which acts like an infrared camera helping the hero get a visual of his enemies on the other side of walls or any other locations that will otherwise be hard to look through.

The second ability Luffy can take advantage of is Sneaking, which simply enables him to hide inside a barrel and move about.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will be released sometime this year on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.