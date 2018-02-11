'One Piece: World Seeker' News: Straw Hat Pirates Will Be Part of the Action After All

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment A screenshot from the "One Piece: World Seeker" trailer

It turns out that Luffy will not be alone in his adventure in "One Piece: World Seeker."

Based on what has been shown so far in the first ever open-world game based on the long-running anime and manga franchise, fans began to think that the Straw Hat Pirates will not be part of the action.

It has been confirmed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine that they will indeed be joining the fray. "One Piece: World Seeker" will see Luffy and his pals from Thousand Sunny visit an island rich in cultures and one that allows for science and nature to co-exist.

One screenshot shows the group getting a warm welcome, but things might get a little frosty later on. Underneath this apparent perfection is "darkness" that Luffy and company will soon discover.

The mysterious "One Piece: World Seeker" island appears to have been built by the World Government although its purpose remains unknown. The first footage from the game hints at an experiment though.

"One Piece: World Seeker" producer Koji Nakajima, however, teased something ominous. In a statement published on the magazine, he talked about the Underwater Prison that will be featured in the game.

He shared, "I want you to remember Impel Down, the Great Prison, but that is one of the World Government's big three institutions like the Marine Headquarters. That means that even the Underwater Prison that appears in this game is a building under the control of the World Government! What kind of adventure will Luffy go on here!? What is going on in this prison!?"

The extent of the involvement of the Straw Hat Pirates in "One Piece: World Seeker" is unclear at the moment because so far, only Luffy has been shown as the playable character, and his innate abilities are integral to the type of gameplay the game will push.

From the looks of it, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky, and Brook will just act as support characters who will lend a hand to Luffy in different portions of the game.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will be released in Japan this year exclusively on the PlayStation 4, while the rest of the world can get it in the same platform plus on the Xbox One and PC.