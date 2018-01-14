'One Piece: World Seeker' Release Date, News: Third-Person Elements Detailed

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from the "One Piece: World Seeker" trailer.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will boast some epic third-person elements that take advantage of Monkey D Luffy's signature Gum-gum moves.

In the highly anticipated game, the "One Piece" hero can easily travel from one place to another by stretching his arms out and hang on to a distant obstacle and pull himself towards the item in high speed.

In the same way, "One Piece: World Seeker" will also allow Luffy to take on enemies even from far away by grabbing them with his elastic arms.

Last but definitely not the least, Luffy will have the ability to perform head shot attacks when shooting his enemies. This will be done from third-person perspective.

There is no word yet whether or not Luffy will be joined by his Straw Hat friends in "One Piece: World Seeker." So far, there has not been any mention or glimpse of his fellow pirates from Thousand Sunny.

The location, images and clips alone give players the impression that the hero will be the only familiar face from the long-running manga and anime franchise in the game.

The official description for "One Piece: World Seeker" reads:

Set sail in an all-new "One Piece" adventure in "One Piece: World Seeker"! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players' into Luffy's point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy's Gum-Gum abilities and swing into action. "One Piece: World Seeker" is the biggest "One Piece" game to date!

"One Piece: World Seeker" will feature "open fields" as well as "seamless and expansive areas" to explore in a new adventure and new story.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will be released on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC in 2018. Players in Japan will only get it in PS4 though.