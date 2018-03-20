'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Voice Actor Playing Garou Announced; Trailer to Launch Soon?

YouTube/Madhouse Saitama in "One Punch Man"

It looks like fans will get their first look at "One Punch Man" season 2 really soon.

There is a new event intended to celebrate all things "One Punch Man" taking place on Aug. 12, as announced on the official website of the series. Comicbook.com believes that this will be the venue for the release of the new trailer.

The site said that with the event centered on the popular manga series created by ONE, there is bound to be news about the anime adaptation, which fans have been hoping to see for almost three years now.

The first season of "One Punch Man" aired from October to December 2015. Since then, readers of the manga have been looking forward to new episodes, especially since the first batch was faithful to the source material.

Season 2 is expected to introduce Garou, who manga fans would know will be the very first person to actually survive a fight against Saitama beyond one punch. He will be played by Hikaru Hidorikawa.

The voice actor said in a statement that he is "honored" to bring Garou to the small screen, but at the same time, he feels pressure knowing the importance of the character, especially in the more recent issues in the manga.

The fact that Garou can actually put up a fight against Saitama makes him a highly-anticipated character in the "One Punch Man" anime, so his entrance in season 2 will be a big deal.

Saitama has grown frustrated by how quick his battles tend to be because his opponents drop dead after he delivers the first blow, but this will change when this ruthless new character makes his entrance.

A premiere date for "One Punch Man" season 2 is yet to be announced, but this might be revealed at the event as well. With a possible new trailer dropping in a few months' time, it would not be a stretch to think the anime will be back later this year.