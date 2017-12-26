(Photo: Madhouse)

Yusuke Murata, the artist behind the "One Punch Man" manga, is helping fans get by the long wait for season 2 of the anime.

Much to the surprise and delight of the followers of the manga by ONE, Murata announced in a livestream that the next chapter will be released on Thursday, Dec. 28.

This is one of the quickest waiting games readers had to go through for a new chapter of "One Punch Man" seeing that the most recent one was released only last Dec. 7.

The last time Murata worked this lightning fast was for Chapter 80, which was released last August, just a day shy of three weeks after the preceding chapter.

New chapters of "One Punch Man" are usually released a month apart and there are times that Murata gets the work done with a week to spare, which is why fans of the manga cannot help but send praises his way.

With a couple of days to go before they can finally return to the world of Saitama, readers continue to gush about this perfect year-ender of a gift with one Reddit user suggesting they should make Murata Day a thing.

[Spoiler Alert! Minor plot details about recent "One Punch Man" chapters are discussed below. Read at your own discretion.]

Also during the livestream, the artist said that the early release was mostly because there are only 44 pages so far:

A bit on the low side because there are no fight scene storyboards. I want to add more pages, really want to draw more Fubuki.

Murata also addressed the criticism that his illustration of female Genos looking like a "prostitute":

I initially thought no way but upon further inspection I can kind of see where they're coming from. In any case I thought it was a good drawing at the time and wanted to share, so I uploaded it to Twitter. I know some people were unhappy when I was tasked with redrawing OPM, but I'm not going to change myself for them. Whether it's drawing for work or fun sketches, I will only ever draw stuff that makes me happy. Some of you worry that the criticisms would make me change my MO, I assure you that will never happen. I did draw female Sonic once but she looked virtually identical to male Sonic.

As for "One Punch Man" season 2, there is no word yet on when it will premiere although production started back in March. It took a year to finish the animation for the first season so fans might not see Saitama return to the small screen until around the same month next year.