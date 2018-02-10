'One Punch Man' Season 2 Updates: Anime's Release Date Still Unclear

Viz Media It remains unclear when "One Punch Man" season 2 will arrive.

Despite the anticipation of the fans, it remains unclear as to when the highly anticipated season 2 of "One Punch Man" will arrive.

It has been more than two years since the premiere season of "One Punch Man" aired its finale episode, but fans are still left in the dark as to when its sophomore season will arrive. While there are rumors claiming that the highly popular anime series will arrive this year, it is unclear if it is really the case as there is no official announcement as of this writing.

What is certain at this point in time, though, is that Madhouse Entertainment, the studio that created the first season of "One Punch Man," won't be returning to take charge of its sophomore season. According to reports last year, J.C. Staff will be in charge of the anime for its season 2 while Chikara Sakurai will take the place of season 1 director Shingo Natsume in helming the project.

While the release date of "One Punch Man" season 2 is still up in the air, there have already been several rumors and speculations as to how its season 2 will pan out. However, one rumor that has persisted on the possible plot of the anime's second season is the one saying that it will finally feature Saitama/One Punch Man experiencing defeat for the very first time.

Earlier rumors also claimed that Saitama will be entangled in a love triangle in the upcoming season 2 of "One Punch Man." Because of this, it is alleged that he will lose his concentration in his battles, causing him to experience defeat for the first time.

While the above-mentioned plot theories are nothing short of exciting, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as things can only be confirmed when "One Punch Man" season 2 arrives, who knows exactly when.