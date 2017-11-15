'One Tree Hill' Cast Members Unite To Accuse Creator Mark Schwahn of Sexual Harrassment

Facebook/OneTreeHill Promotional picture for "One Tree Hill."

The cast of all-time favorite series "One Tree Hill" has come forward to accuse creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. The letter came from the females of the series, while the males have continually expressed their support for the cause of Schwahn.

The letter was written to show the cast's support for colleague Audrey Wauchope. It was a writer by celebrities Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Daphne Zuniga, and 15 others. Wauchope was the former writer of "One Tree Hill," and she recently took to social media to accuse Schwahn of sexual harassment. Wauchope described that she was frequently touched without her consent and that Schwahn would call her into his office to try and convince her to leave her marriage behind and start dating him.

"All of the female cast members of One Tree Hill have chosen this forum to stand together in support of Audrey Wauchope and one another," "One Tree Hill" cast said in a letter. "To use terminology that has become familiar as the systemic reality of sexual harassment and assault has come more and more to light, Mark Schwahn's behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an "open secret." Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress."

The letter further details other instances of harassment that some of the actresses suffered at the hands of "One Tree Hill" creator Schwahn. Meanwhile, in response to the statement of the female cast members of the series, the men have also expressed their shock over the revelation and has since said that they are in full support of their cast members' allegations against Schwahn. In particular, Chad Michael Murray emphasized the strength of the women in "One Tree Hill," as well as his pride and admiration for their bravery.