OnePlus 5 to Get Face Unlock Feature

OnePlus 5T has launched with the Face Unlock feature, but the company is also set to add the feature to the OnePlus 5 for users who may not want to upgrade just for it. OnePlus founder Carl Pei announced the update via social media.

Even though the OnePlus 5 is a slightly older model, company founder Carl Pei is giving its owners a late holiday present by bringing one popular OnePlus 5T feature to the phone. It's the Face Unlock security option, which OnePlus will be bringing to the earlier model at a yet unspecified date.

OnePlus The OnePlus 5 has options for notifications with its Alert Slider.

"Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas!" Pei announced to OnePlus fans via Twitter on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

While Pei has not yet announced a specific date on when the feature will be coming to the OnePlus 5, it's likely that the company will have it rolling out sooner rather than later, as Endgadget notes.

The OnePlus 5T Face Unlock feature is one that just makes clever use of the phone's cameras, so porting it over to the OnePlus 5 is just a software update away. Of course, it would not be as secure or accurate as Apple's Face ID which uses special depth-mapping sensors.

On the other hand, being a software solution, it's faster and can be backported to older models, like the case here. It also provides a welcome and convenient alternative to the fingerprint sensor built into the OnePlus 5 home button, as The Verge points out.

As a slightly less secure option to the fingerprint unlock, OnePlus currently uses the Face Unlock to secure handsets. The feature is currently not used for payments, software updates, or other transactions that may need a more secure method.