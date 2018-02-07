OnePlus 5T Lava Red Variant Arrives to the US and Europe With $559 Price Tag

OnePlus has seen a lot of success with their color variants for the OnePlus 5T, as the latest "Sandstone White" variant has demonstrated by getting quickly sold out. This time, the company is moving ahead of Valentine's Day rush by introducing a Lava Red variant of the phone to U.S. and European markets.

The phone variant has been available since Feb. 6, as OnePlus revealed on the phone's official website. What makes this new option even more attractive is the decision by the phone maker to price it at $559, the same price as the usual black variant, as Android Central points out.

OnePlus The OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition is on sale starting Feb. 6, 2018.

Just like the LG V30 Raspberry Rose variant that was announced earlier in CES 2018, this new color option from OnePlus is every bit as eye-catching. Unlike LG's own take on a red, fiery color, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red is shiny, slick and has hints of pink and orange to it just like its namesake.

As a limited-edition color variant, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red comes with the top-end specs for the model. That means the maximum of 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of built-in storage to go with the Snapdragon 835 chipset that powers this line of OnePlus phones, as 9 to 5 Google points out.

Along with these specs, the OnePlus 5T also comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display that runs a 1080p resolution. The phone also includes a face unlock feature, as well as a fingerprint sensor in the back. The camera bump at the rear carries a set of dual cameras — one 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel low light sensor — while a 16-megapixel camera sits at the front.

A new video ad from OnePlus introduces the new OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant as "The perfect gift for your Valentine," and it features Emily Ratajkowski.