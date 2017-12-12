OnePlus 5T News: Newest Flagship Cannot Play HD Video Despite Fully Capable Display

OnePlus official website Promotional picture for the OnePlus 5T.

Recent reports have revealed that OnePlus 5 and 5T owners caused an uproar after they found out that their devices are incapable of playing high definition videos from several streaming services. OnePlus has responded to comment on the issue.

According to The Verge, the complaint first appeared in the forums of OnePlus owners. At first, the complaint came from OnePlus 5T owners, which is understandable considering the highly lauded and recognized display that it came with. Despite its specs, the recently released smartphone is incapable of playing HD videos from Netflix, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Prime. Considering that it is capable of HD support for YouTube, the discovery baffled owners before more complaints revealed that OnePlus 5 owners also did not have HD support for the aforementioned streaming services.

Despite the disgruntling news, a OnePlus spokesperson told Tech Radar that they were aware of the problem and that they are currently in the midst of implementing the Widevine full HD display. This means that once it rolls out, OnePlus 5 and 5T owners will be able to enjoy HD support in their preferred streaming services.

Unfortunately, OnePlus did not comment as to when they will be rolling out the HD support that is currently being tested. The tech giant has also failed to address the questions of why it was not available right out of the box in the first place. Regardless, more information on the baffling experience on the OnePlus 5 and 5T are expected to be revealed once the smartphone maker manages to roll out the HD support. In the meantime, YouTube seems to be the only streaming service that is capable of taking advantage of the 6-inch 1080p display of the OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 5T is now available in stores for a humble price tag of $499.