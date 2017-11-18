OnePlus 5T News: The Mid-Tier Budget Smartphone That Can Stand Against Samsung and Apple

OnePlus official website Promotional picture for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus recently unveiled their newest flagship smartphone, which came in the form of the OnePlus 5T. Boasting a redesigned display among other features, critics have claimed that this is the budget phone that may be a solid alternative for those who were put off by the hefty price tag on the latest Samsung and Apple devices.

According to Tom's Guide, the display has been upgraded to an 18:9 aspect ratio, 6-inch AMOLED display that is capable of rendering 2160 by 1080 resolution. It is vibrant, but most importantly, it is familiar. OnePlus seems to be keeping up well with the trend in smartphone display currently being observed. The OnePlus 5T features minimal bezels, and it also has support for a new feature that allows the display to increase the contrast when it is being used under sunlight or ambient light.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch specifically pinpointed the headphone jack as the OnePlus 5T's biggest competitive advantage in the market, especially since the decision to keep it was based on a poll that was conducted with its users. Aside from that, OnePlus also seems to be fixing Samsung's aesthetic and accessibility mistake by relocating the fingerprint sensor from the front display to the center of the smartphone's rear, which makes it far easier to access than the ones in Samsung's Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8.

The OnePlus 5T features a Face Unlock. Although it is not up to the 3D level of Apple's Face ID, the feature on the smartphone utilizes 2D data and the promise of a rapid unlock, which many critics have been found to be true in the short hands-on that they were given.

Fans will not have long to wait before being able to purchase the OnePlus 5T. It is scheduled to hit the stores on Nov. 21, with the base model of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage being sold for $499. Meanwhile, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant will have an impressively affordable price tag of $549.