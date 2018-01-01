OnePlus 5T Specs, Release Date: Device Getting the Sandstone Treatment?

(Photo: OnePlus) The OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 5T could be getting a sandstone variant.

Users who follow the company's flagship series will remember that it used such material on the variants for its first two models in its premium lineup — the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

The company teased that the OnePlus 5T might be getting the sandstone treatment as well with a video (embedded below) called "What's in the Box?" in which the OnePlus team "took to the streets of London to recapture an unforgettable feeling." The video description posed the question:

Can you guess what's coming?

In it, passersby are asked to guess and describe the mystery item inside a box as they feel it with their hands. The participants said it is something that's "textured" and "like stone."

Some added that the thing is "smooth" and "grippy." One of them went so far as to say that it is the OnePlus One Sandstone that they are holding.

It would not be long before fans learn what the tech firm has in store as it promises by the end of the video to "unbox the mystery" this month.

However, media outlets are already confident that it has to be the OnePlus 5T Sandstone. While a sandstone-style casing has already been released for the flagship, this one goes all-out for fans of such build and design and will definitely give that genuine sandstone feel.

Released just last November, the OnePlus 5T comes with a 6.01-inch Full high definition (HD) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It is paired with 6 to 8 GB of random-a

ccessmemory (RAM) and 128 GB of storage for a snappy performance.

The OnePlus 5T boasts a rear dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel module and a larger 20 MP lens. Another 16 MP sensor on the front will take care of the selfies.