OnePlus 5T Specs, Release Date: Leaked Video Reveals Thinner Bezels and Everything Else About Flagship

(Photo: OnePlus) The OnePlus 5.

Less than a week before its purported release, the OnePlus 5T appears in an unboxing video that was accidentally published a bit too early by a YouTuber.

Unsurprisingly, that video was immediately taken down, but the folks of the internet found a way to reupload it without the worries of it being removed.

Thanks to this, users will be able to get a look at the OnePlus 5T from all sides and angles. Those who understand Spanish should acquire more information since the YouTuber spoke the language.

From the unboxing video, one can easily discern that the company certainly made efforts to keep up with the trends sweeping the mobile space.

OnePlus chopped off much of the upgraded smartphone's top and bottom bezels, giving it a more premium and seamless look. This is further highlighted when the OnePlus 5T was put side by side the original version.

The OnePlus 5 sported chunky bezels, at least by the standards that the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8, Apple iPhone X, LG V30 and among many others have imposed.

OnePlus 5T should get a better chance at competing now that its forehead and chin are now at a size much preferable and more attractive to users who have developed distaste for bezels.

Another take-away from the video is that the device was running the Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of Oreo. While the device will likely ship with the last-generation software, Phone Arena says that it will not take long for it to get updated to the latest one anyway so this is not much of a bummer.

Previous reports indicate that the upgraded OnePlus 5 handset will come with 6 GB and 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB and 128 GB storage priced at $480 and $540, respectively.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be officially launched on Nov. 21.