OnePlus 5T Unboxing Video Revealed, Confirms Previously Leaked Information

(Photo: OnePlus) Official invite for the OnePlus 5T unveiling event.

An unboxing video featuring the One Plus 5T has been leaked just days prior to its official launch.

The leaked footage comes from a YouTube user named Karl Conrad, according to reports. While the video has since been removed, someone else managed to re-upload it in the video streaming platform.

As seen in the clip, the OnePlus 5T is exactly what many consumers have been expecting: a smartphone that looks similar to the OPPO R11s. Both devices are not complete copies of each other though, as the OnePlus 5T is made of metal and has extremely thin bezels.

Slash Gear points out that one of the highlights of the OnePlus 5T is its screen, which is the company's first attempt at making an 18:9 ratio display. Loyal OnePlus users may notice that it is the only thing that has changed about the new smartphone's screen, with the resolution still falling in the Full HD range. This means tech-savvy users will have to wait for a QHD OnePlus phone a bit longer.

Since the screen takes up almost the entire face of the device, the usual fingerprint scanner and home button have been edged out. Fortunately, those are the only major design adjustments — with OnePlus assuring fans that the 3.5 mm headphone jack will not be dropped anytime soon.

The unboxing video and the latest benchmark listing are enough to make fans assume the OnePlus 5T will have a premium price tag. However, CEO Pete Lau recently clarified that the upcoming device will be worth its price.

"Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming," reads Lau's tweet. His statement has led several fans to suspect the OnePlus 5T will have a much steeper price compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus is scheduled to formally launch the OnePlus 5T in New York City on Nov. 16.