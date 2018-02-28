OnePlus 6 Release Date, Specs: New Notch and Less Bezel on the 2018 Flagship Phone

Reuters/File (Photo : Reuters) The much-awaited OnePlus 2 release is happening on August 11. It is packed with some killer specifications that include a fingerprint scanner and 4 GB RAM.

A sketchy leak of the rumored OnePlus 6 has been released, showing a display notch similar to that from the iPhone X.

The ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain has seen new phone showcases from tech giants Samsung, Sony, and Nokia in the past few days. Shenzhen-based Chinese company OnePlus has been relatively quiet about its upcoming phones. A recent leak, however, shows that the company has actually been working on a new flagship phone.

Chinese website iTHome first revealed the supposed photos of OnePlus 6. The unit showcases a brand-new design as compared to previous releases from the company. Most notable of which is the new glass back, which is more in tune of flagship phones released in the past couple of years.

It also follows a current design trend where a dual camera is positioned dead center on the rear. Below it is a fingerprint scanner, very much like that of Samsung Galaxy S9+. The OnePlus logo is located still underneath.

Even the front screen follows the bezel-less trend. The thinning out of the bezels on the upcoming phone is very noticeable when compared to the previous OnePlus 5T, which still had thick bottom and top bezels.

At the top part of the front screen is the notch, which includes the front-facing camera, its sensors, and the earpiece for calls. It is thin enough to not be much of a bother for the wider screen.

Apart from what is seen from the outside though, very few details are known about the phone's hardware. It is important to note that the OnePlus 6 is still months away from actually being unveiled.

This recent leak could be fake or could be just one of many prototypes. Phone units often undergo a lot of design changes prior to their release. Even though this is a real photo of a OnePlus 6 unit, it is possible that what comes out later this year is very different from what is seen now.