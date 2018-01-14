OnePlus 6 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Confirmed for June; Will It Be Available Via U.S. Carriers?

(Photo: OnePlus) The OnePlus 5T.

Users can expect to see the OnePlus 6 in the flesh as early as this June with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in tow.

The news comes just days after a leaked list of 2018 flagships powered by the latest and most powerful from Qualcomm, revealed that the successor to the OnePlus 5T, which was unveiled November last year, will see the light of day in the confirmed month.

OnePlus 6's arrival was confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with CNET during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. He said of the new flagship's release:

Of course, there's no other choice. If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment.

Lau is not sure yet whether or not the OnePlus 6 will get the T treatment as well. It is too early to tell anyway and the T-series are usually born out of trends and new upgrades in the mobile scene that emerge within the release of the standard version.

But it looks like it is not out of the question anyway following the success of the OnePlus 5T, which went on to become the company's fastest- and best-selling product yet, a title that the standard version OnePlus 5 held.

The OnePlus CEO also talked about teaming up with U.S. carriers to bring their handsets to the region and ultimately expand their market:

He did not go into detail about it though, but being able to bring their mobile offerings in the United States will certainly bring the company to expand the brand to new heights.

While OnePlus is already a name known in the Android community, not many are familiar with it in the United States or at least got the chance to purchase their smartphones in the region or from carriers.

This could change soon from the looks of it. Whether it will begin with the OnePlus 6 or not, however, remains a mystery for now.