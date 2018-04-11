OnePlus 6 Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Front and Back Changes, 'Infinity War' Tie-In

OnePlus A promotional image for the OnePlus 5T

As the launch of the OnePlus 6 draws nearer, more details about the Chinese company's next-generation flagship came to light.

The handset will be one of the many Android smartphones to come with an iPhone X-style notch this year to take advantage of the bigger screen real estate such design offers.

While Apple has no official workaround yet on the tendency of the component to be a bit too obstructive, the OnePlus 6 will provide a way for users to hide the notch if they are not taken by it.

In a brand new render of the new OnePlus smartphone that emerged on Weibo (it has a DxOMark logo indicating that its camera is being tested), fans can get a better look at the notch is smaller than that of the iPhone X and the bezels around the screen are very thin as well. The company is making no changes on the placement of the physical buttons on the sides.

This image has only provided a glimpse of the front panel, but another leak also from Weibo, this time in the form of silicon cases designed for the OnePlus 6, shows what the device looks like from the back.

The handset will come with a dual camera setup, but it will be arranged vertically instead of horizontally, which was the case in the OnePlus 5T.

Both cameras are placed on the top center of the device's back. Beneath is a LED flash. Under it would be the fingerprint scanner. The cases indicate the same button arrangement shown in the above leak.

While OnePlus is following the footsteps of Apple in the notched look, claiming that it is the only way to go in mobile design, the company takes a step back with the purging of the audio jack.

The bottom portion of the case features a cut-out for the 3.5mm headphone jack, which means that the traditional feature is not going away. There is also a space for the external speaker and USB-C port.

Superhero fans who are looking forward to the OnePlus 6 would love to know that it will be part of the "Avengers: Infinity War" promotion. An edition of the device inspired by the upcoming Marvel movie will be released in the UK.

The "Infinity War" edition of the flagship will provide the power a superhero needs. The hardware setup includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8 GB of random access memory (RAM), and 256 GB of storage.

The highly-anticipated ultimate team-up movie opens April 27, and this new partnership suggests that the OnePlus 6 will be released before that, so it looks like the unveiling might take place in the coming days.

It is to be noted that OnePlus also announced a "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" limited edition OnePlus 5T almost two weeks before that film hit the theaters. The said device was launched a day prior to the premiere.

As for the rest of the specs, the word is that the OnePlus 6's dual camera setup will be made up of a 16-megapixel shooter and a second 20-megapixel snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 3,450mAh battery.