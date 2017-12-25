OnePlus 6 Specs, Release Date: Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Coming to OnePlus 5 Successor?

(Photo: OnePlus) The OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 6 could be among the flagships to sport the under-display fingerprint scanner.

According to a source that spoke to Gizmo China, the Chinese company is considering to use the emerging technology for its next flagship since users are accustomed to the fingerprint sensor being at the front.

OnePlus recently moved the component to the rear for the OnePlus 5T. While owners of the phone will have to some adjusting, it looks like this change will not last should the manufacturer push through this new design for the OnePlus 6.

The under-display fingerprint sensor is the next big upgrade that users can expect in the next wave of smartphones that will be releasing in the next couple of years.

Vivo is expected to be the first to come with the feature and since the manufacturer is under the same parent company with OnePlus, which is BBK Electronics, it could be why the under-display fingerprint sensor is also being brought to the OnePlus 6 and possibly the flagships that will follow.

Qualcomm and Synaptics are already working on their native variants of under-display fingerprint technology by with the latter expected to come out with 70 million units of the sensors will be available in the market next year.

The Synaptics sensor will be the one that Vivo will use for its next big offering. The company recently showcased the tech. It is possible that the OnePlus 6 will use the same too.

Samsung and Apple were expected to come with the under-display fingerprint sensor for their current flagships, but they are reportedly yet to perfect the tech and it looks like OnePlus will beat them to it.

The same publication adds that the next-generation OnePlus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the latest and most powerful from the company.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to be unveiled early next year while the under-display fingerprint technology will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.