OnePlus to Release 'Star Wars' Limited Edition 5T Variant

OnePlus and Disney is doing a joint promotion for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is slated to show in theaters in a week. OnePlus is introducing a OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" limited edition phone with an engraved "Star Wars" logo at the back and a First Order Stormtrooper theme.

This promo model will be first introduced in India on Dec. 14, just a day ahead of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in the region. The OnePlus 5T has emerged to be one of the better Android phones under the premium price range this year, at just $500.

OnePlus The OnePlus 5T comes with its own custom Android, the OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 5T is the rare combination of features commonly found in the top end phones like the Samsung Galaxy 8 or iPhone X, and a set of reasonable specs for a good price. It's also one of the few models that combine a Face Unlock feature with a fingerprint scanner at the rear, putting two biometric IDs in one unit.

It has an OLED Full HD screen that takes up most of the phone's front, as the popular style first started by Samsung goes. The OnePlus 5T also runs an updated version of OxygenOS, the company's Android-based custom OS that adds a good variety of features and customizations.

The phone is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that's supported by 6 GB to 8 GB of memory, although which variant the "Star Wars" limited edition will go with has not yet been announced. Storage could also range between 64 GB and 128 GB.

The video below, which features the OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" limited edition, shows Kylo Ren's lightsaber morphing into the latest model from OnePlus. While the OnePlus 5T starts at $500, no price details for this movie tie-in model have been made yet. There has been no announcements on availability outside of India for now, as well.