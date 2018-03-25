OnePlus A promotional image for the OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 6 might be here sooner than users have anticipated.

It is speculated that the release of the OnePlus 6 will earlier than expected. The current flagship in the series, the OnePlus 5T, will no longer be available in the U.S., which Tech Radar believes is a sign that the new model is well on the way.

The OnePlus 6 was not expected to see the light of day until June, but the recent turn of events appeared to have forced the Chinese company to unveil the new device at least a couple of months ahead of schedule.

The OnePlus 5T units in North America have all been sold out earlier than expected, the company has confirmed to Engadget. It is indicated as "out of stock" on the company's official U.S. store.

It looks like they are not planning to make users who missed out on buying a flagship-level device that comes with half the price of the iPhone X to wait that much longer, so those desperate for a budget flagship would want to hold off on going to eBay just yet.

Apart from the commercial success and overall positive reception of its predecessor, previous reports and leaks paint the OnePlus 6 as one to wait for. In a new specs sheet that recently found its way online, key features of the next-generation flagship were revealed.

The device will have all the power it needs in the flagship race care of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6 GB of random access memory (RAM), and 128 GB of storage — a configuration was not available in the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. A recent leak detailing the pricing of the flagship (more on that below) revealed a version with 256 GB will also be made available.

The OnePlus 6 will be the home to a massive 6.28-inch AMOLED display boasting a screen resolution of resolution of 2280 x 1080. This should look good on a bezel-less design but may not be as sharp since the screen is huge.

On the imaging side of things, OnePlus will be reusing the dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5T, which is comprised of a 16-megapixel snapper and a second 20-megapixel shooter, both with an f/1.7 aperture (the second sensor is meant to work best in low-light conditions). The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is getting an upgrade in that it will come with f/2.0 aperture at 20 megapixels.

The OnePlus 6 is getting a slight bump in the battery department as well, going from 3,300 mAh to 3,450 mAh. The smartphone will be shipped with Android 8.1 out of the box, although the company is expected to add some personal touch with Oxygen OS or Hydrogen OS for China-only devices.

The highest-tier model with the 6 GB and 256 GB combo is reportedly going to be priced at $749, which marks not too big a price hike considering the OnePlus 5T's 128 GB version was priced at $699. For this, users will be getting a better hardware setup and selfie camera, longer battery life, and a bigger space for their apps, photos, and videos.