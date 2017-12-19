Online Petition Calling for Release Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut Gets Hacked

Facebook/JusticeaLeagueOfficial "Justice League" earned over 0 million at the worldwide box office after two weeks in theaters.

The petition of DC fans urging Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" has been hacked. The creator of the petition revealed on Monday that he had been a victim of a hack, and while the petition is still alive, his account on Change.org had already been deleted and is no longer connected to the ongoing petition.

Fans of DC were disappointed when Joss Whedon's version of "Justice League" did not give them what they wanted to see. It can be recalled that mid-production, original director Snyder stepped down due to family issues and was immediately replaced by Whedon, who altered Snyder's original vision for the film. When "Justice League" arrived in theaters, it was met with various criticisms, urging fans to ask Warner Bros. to release Snyder's cut of the film. Robert Mata, one of the disgruntled fans who claimed that Whedon damaged Snyder's work, set up the controversial petition.

Recently, fans were surprised when the petition, which was closing in on 200,000 signatures, was given a cryptic update that simply said, "Victory!" The update confused several fans, especially since Warner Bros. has not yet issued any statement as to the release of the "Justice League" director's cut.

Addressing the confusion, Mata took to Twitter to explain that the cryptic "Victory!" post was posted by the hacker and meant not the release of Snyder's "Justice League" cut but the deletion of his Change.org account. "Someone hacked the petition and erased the account. F***," tweeted Mata.

As of now, there is little evidence that Snyder's cut of "Justice League" will ever be released. A couple of weeks ago, "Justice League's" director of photography, Fabian Wagner, said that he never saw a final cut because Snyder did not really come up with a complete version of the film. According to Wagner, Warner Bros. would need to spend millions just to finish Snyder's cut and give fans what they want.