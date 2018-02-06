'OnRush' News: Codemasters Confirm Release Date and Tease PC Version

Facebook/onrushgame Promotional picture for "OnRush."

Game developer Codemaster has confirmed that it will be releasing a new arcade racer titled "OnRush," which is expected to showcase the talent of the team behind the now nonexistent Evolution. Further reports have revealed that "OnRush" will be coming from the team responsible for critically acclaimed titles, such as "Motorstorm" and "Driveclub."

According to reports, the confirmation came in the form of a newly published frequently asked questions page, which also revealed that while OnRush is going to be launched on Sony'S PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One, it will also be making a debut for Windows PC users. Furthermore, it is expected to showcase the skill of those who formerly worked for Sony's first party studio, Evolution, which was shut down in 2016. At the time, game developer Codemasters recruited talent, and it seems that OnRush is their chance to show off what they could not do in Evolution.

Further reports indicate that Codemasters have yet to reveal in-depth information on what to expect for "OnRush." However, it should feature a lot more than a simple arcade racing game. Its description indicates that it will introduce "gravity-defying racing," which definitely piqued the interest of the fans. Furthermore, it is expected to have some off-road features, but as to what exactly it might be, fans will have to wait and see until the release date.

Sources reveal that the developers consider "OnRush" as the successor of "Motorsport." As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. "OnRush" is scheduled to be released on June 5 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Windows PC version of the game has yet to receive a release date, but has been confirmed to be under development.