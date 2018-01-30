Oppo Also Working on a Foldable Single Display Smartphone? New Patent Shows Off Exciting Device

(Photo: Oppo) The Oppo F3.

The current foldable smartphones in the market feature two displays clapped together in a clamshell design, but Oppo is apparently working on their own with just one foldable screen.

The Chinese tech firm patented a foldable smartphone design that comes with an outward hinge that becomes part of the screen when it the device is opened flat.

The foldable Oppo smartphone also comes with a dual camera on the back. When closed, one of the device's sides can be used to take selfies with the front snapper while the other side allows for making calls.

While Oppo is not skipping the dual camera trend that swept the mobile sphere the past year, it might miss out on another, which is going bezel-less.

The renders of the foldable Oppo device provided on the patent document show some chunky bezels on the top and bottom, which might be a turn-off to those who want their handsets bezel-free.

The sides, however, are very minimal to nonexistent. When the device is folded, one side actually disappears. This is why despite the thicker forehead and chin, the foldable smartphone does not look as outdated.

Of course, these renders are just for illustration purposes, which means that they might not represent the actual appearance of the final product.

As far as the specs of the foldable Oppo handset go, no information was provided. There is no word as well on when or if it will ever see the light of day since it is just a patent at the moment, which indicates that it might not be used in the end.

Either way, Oppo becomes the latest manufacturer to delve into the foldable display category. ZTE has recently released its dual screen clamshell smartphone Axon M while Samsung is working on the Galaxy X, which is expected to use one foldable display as well. A new report has also suggested that LG is dipping its toes in this segment of the mobile world as well.