Oppo R15 Release Date, Specs: Contains Controversial iPhone X Notch Design

Twitter/@MMDJ_ Oppo's teaser image for the new R15 phone

A new teaser image for Oppo's upcoming R15 phone shows that like many other phones before it, it is starting to adapt Apple's controversial notch design.

As popular as Apple's phones are, a lot of people still made fun of the company and questioned their design choice with the iPhone X, specifically with the infamous notch that is present on one end of the phone.

Many claim that it is a distracting design that was poorly implemented while others report that, after some time, it stops being an issue. Despite the controversial issue on the matter, few phones have already begun copying the design, and it seems Oppo R15 is the latest addition to that list.

As seen in a teaser image for its upcoming phone, the R15 seems to imitate Apple's design point for point with the notch on one end and very, very narrow bezels all around the rest of the phone. While it has worked out fine for Apple in the long run, it is hard to say if Oppo can pull it off themselves.

In terms of hardware, a report by Droidholic says that the R15 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. This is a midrange eight-core processor made up of four Cortex-A73 cores at 2.0 GHz as well as four A53 cores also at 2.0 GHz. It is reportedly capable of a 50 percent boost in performance compared to the previous generation, but the manufacturers claim that it can go as high up to a 70 percent improvement.

In addition to that, the MediaTek Helio P60 also comes with a new GPU called the Mali-G72. It is said to be very power efficient compared to older models, and they claim it is capable of using 12 percent less power than the P23.

The company has yet to reveal an official release date for the phone but, considering how much information they are revealing and the new teaser image, an announcement should be made soon.