Oprah Winfrey Denies Aiming For 2020 Presidential Campaign

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Oprah Winfrey is rumored to run for the US Presidential elections in 2020.

Since Oprah Winfrey's well-received speech at the recently held Golden Globe Awards, many people believed that there could be a chance they would see the slogan "Oprah 2020" in the next United States presidential election. However, she does not think that will happen.

In the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Winfrey became the first African American woman to ever receive the prestigious Cecil B. deMille award since it was first awarded in 1952. The honorary recognition was established "for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," and its awardees are determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

When asked about the clamor for her to aim for the position in the White House, Winfrey told InStyle: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

Winfrey also shared that she had actually seen a mug related to her speculated presidential run and commented that it was "cute."

The "A Wrinkle in Time" actress also shared that her best friend, Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," had sent her several text messages about her rumored presidential campaign but would then say: "I know, I know, I know! It wouldn't be good for you—it would be good for everyone else."

The talk show host also revealed that she had actually met with someone recently who offered to help her if she ran. However, she added, "That's not for me."

Rumors of Winfrey's presidential run was sparked by her Golden Globes speech where she applauded sexual assault victims for coming forward and telling their stories. The philanthropist then told the audience: "But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace."

Also during her speech, Winfrey expressed her appreciation of the press who she said was "under siege these days."

Shortly after the 75th Golden Globe Awards, CNN reported that two of Winfrey's "close friends" confirmed that she has been "actively thinking" about running for president.