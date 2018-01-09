'Oprah Winfrey for President' Gathers Heat; 'She'd Do It,' Partner Stedman Graham Says

The clamor for Oprah Winfrey to run as president grew stronger after she gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday, Jan. 7. The talk show host and media mogul went on stage to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award and drew the loudest applause for her final words.

REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018.

Winfrey touched on vital issues of the times in her speech, such as press freedom and sexual misconduct against women. She also called for unity amid these troubling times, while emphasizing hope in her message.

"I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey said. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women," she continued. "Many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say 'me too' again."

Viewers following the Golden Globe broadcast could not help but react to Winfrey's speech on social media, where "Oprah Winfrey for President" became viral. Even the celebrities watching her from their seats at the awards event intently watched, listened and hoped she would consider becoming the next president.

They said she delivered a presidential speech but will Winfrey actually consider running for the post in 2020?

It has long been rumored that Winfrey might be running for president in the next elections because of what she said in one interview last March 2017. She told the host that she realizes a strong political experience is no longer a critical requirement for the presidency after Trump won.

Meanwhile, following the clamor, Winfrey's life partner Stedman Graham believes that she might just actually consider joining the political race.

"It's up to the people," Graham stated, before adding, "She would absolutely do it."

Learning of the unofficial Winfrey presidential campaign, President Donald Trump's camp declared that they welcome the challenge from anyone interested in the post in the next elections. Winfrey actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections against Trump. She's also a staunch supporter of ex-President Barack Obama.